Teenager held over Scarborough police assault
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an assault on two police officers.
The officers were attacked on Eastborough, Scarborough, at about 21:00 BST on Friday as they responded to reports of a missing 17-year-old.
The arrested boy remains in custody, North Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesman said mobile phone footage of the incident was circulating on social media and asked anyone with footage to contact police.
