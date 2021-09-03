Leeds to Carlisle trains suspended after bull killed on track
- Published
A train firm is warning of disruption after a bull was hit and killed on a track.
A train travelling from Settle to Carlisle hit the animal at about 09:15 BST on Friday near Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales.
Northern said all services between Leeds and Carlisle have been suspended with replacement buses in operation.
A spokesman said there was likely to be disruption for several hours. The train suffered "significant damage".
"At noon, the line remains blocked and efforts are ongoing to remove the bull from the line," the spokesman said.
Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern said: "The remote location and nature of the incident means it has been difficult to get the line up and running again.
"We continue to work with colleagues from Network Rail to return services to the line as quickly as possible.
"I'd like to thank our customers in advance for their patience and understanding during this unusual incident."