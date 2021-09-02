Ex-boss of Bridgerton estate in court charged with sex offences
The former custodian of a stately home featured in Brideshead Revisited and Netflix's Bridgerton has appeared in court charged with sex offences.
Simon Howard, 65, appeared before magistrates in York charged with two counts of indecent assault and two counts of attempted rape.
He is said to have committed the offences at Castle Howard, his family's stately home, in 2003 and 2004.
Mr Howard's family said he intended to defend himself against the charges.
He was interviewed by North Yorkshire Police last month and was subsequently charged with the alleged offences against one woman, a statement from his family said.
Mr Howard, of Malton, North Yorkshire, appeared before court via video link on 26 August but did not enter a plea.
A spokesperson for Mr Howard's family said they were "shocked by these new allegations and are 100% supportive of [Simon Howard]'s determination to defend himself against these alleged charges".
In a statement, the Castle Howard estate said: "Simon Howard is no longer involved with Castle Howard, having stepped down as a director and shareholder six years ago."
