Claudia Lawrence search: Sand Hutton lake drained by police
A lake has been drained by police in their latest search for clues to the suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence.
The 35-year-old has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.
Drone images taken above Sand Hutton gravel pits, about eight miles (13km) outside the city, show officers combing a lake bed as part of the search.
Forensics officers and underwater search teams have also been spotted at the site over the past 10 days.
The aerial images from the scene - taken above one of two lakes at the popular fishing spot - show two officers appearing to carry out a careful search of mud.
North Yorkshire Police declined to comment on the images, but a spokesperson said: "The searches are ongoing and we expect them to continue for a number of days".
In addition to water-based searches, specialist officers have been seen combing through a large area of woodland that surrounds both lakes.
Lead investigator Det Supt Wayne Fox has said members of the public have provided new information and lines of inquiry since the searches began.
North Yorkshire Police has not revealed what led officers to the location, but has said the search was one of "several active lines of inquiry" being followed in the case.
The force said searches at Sand Hutton could last for some time.
University chef Ms Lawrence's disappearance sparked one of the longest-running and highest-profile missing person cases in the UK.
She was last seen at 15.05 GMT on Wednesday 18 March 2009 walking towards her home on Heworth Road, York.
That evening she spoke to both of her parents in separate phone calls, but failed to arrive for her shift at Goodricke College the following day.
Her father reported her missing on 20 March. A friend of Ms Lawrence's had called him after she did not turn up at a local pub on the evening of the 19 March.
A number of people have been questioned in connection with her disappearance, but no charges have ever been brought.
The land at Sand Hutton is owned by the Church Commissioners for England, which said it would "continue to support North Yorkshire Police with their requirements and apologise for any disruption caused".
The York and District Amalgamation of Anglers, whose members use the lakes for fishing, said the area remained cordoned off by police.
In a statement, the trustees said they were aware of the ongoing investigation and were "thoroughly co-operating with all organisations involved".
