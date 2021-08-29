North Yorkshire crash: Biker dies on Malton Road
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in North Yorkshire.
The crash between a Kawasaki motorbike and a Suzuki car happened on Malton Road between Marton and Great Edstone just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The motorcycle rider, a 69-year-old man from Essex, died at the scene, said North Yorkshire Police.
The male car driver, 24, from Malton, was uninjured but was arrested and later released under investigation pending further enquiries, said police.
The force is appealing for witnesses and information particularly from the driver and passengers of a dark-coloured vehicle travelling towards Malton ahead of the vehicles involved.
