Tang Hall: Man remanded in custody on kidnapping charge
A man has appeared in court charged with kidnapping a woman found in a vehicle in Leeds.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to a disturbance in the Tang Hall area of York early on Thursday, with a search commencing for a woman.
She was later found in Leeds and is now safe, the force said.
Marcus Green, 31, who was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, was remanded in custody at York Magistrates' Court.
Mr Green, of Grey Friars, Chester, is due to appear at York Crown Court on 23 September.
