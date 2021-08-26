Chancellor Rishi Sunak has new pool, gym and tennis court approved
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been granted planning permission for a swimming pool, gym and tennis court at his North Yorkshire home.
Mr Sunak had applied to develop the complex in a paddock at Kirby Sigston Manor, near Northallerton.
The grade II listed house, built in 1826, is in the MP's Richmond constituency.
Hambleton District Council's planning committee approved the plan, despite some concerns over its appearance.
Members of the committee had visited the chancellor's large gardens to assess the proposals, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
These include changing the use of agricultural land, constructing a stone building and outdoor tennis court, and creating a wildlife area.
Officers told the committee the usual policy was to only support development in Kirby Sigston in exceptional cases.
However, they said developments in residential properties were common where they posed no harm to the character of the countryside.
The proposed L-shaped single storey building, close to the grade I listed 12th century St Lawrence's Church, had been designed to have a minimal impact on the historic buildings and landscape, the meeting heard.
The swimming pool building, which would be sited some 265 ft (81m) from the main house, would feature a number of large windows.
One councillor, John Noone, said it looked to him "rather like a large bungalow" and said he did think it had an impact on the setting of the manor house.
Two other members also objected to the plans. Andy Wakes said the proposal should be redesigned, while Andrew Robinson said it was too modern for the setting.
However, other councillors dismissed the concerns.
Councillor Malcolm Taylor said: "For me any negative that people see - the impact is going to be on the residents of the hall.
"They are going to be the only people who view the property."
Mr Sunak, who was not mentioned by name at the meeting, has lived in the house since before he became the local MP in 2015.
