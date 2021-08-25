A64: Two children and woman die in motorhome and lorry crash
Two children and a woman have died in a crash involving a motorhome and a lorry in North Yorkshire.
A five-year-old boy, nine-year-old girl and the 44-year-old woman were all passengers in the motorhome which crashed on the A64 on Tuesday night.
The collision happened between Barton le Willows and Flaxton, north-east of York, North Yorkshire Police said.
A six-year-old boy who was also in the motorhome was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
The motorhome's driver, a 48-year-old man, is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
The lorry driver was not injured.
A section of road near the Jinnah restaurant was closed overnight and reopened at 06:45 BST.
Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.
