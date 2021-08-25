BBC News

A64: Two children and woman die in motorhome and lorry crash

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionNorth Yorkshire Police said the crash happened near the Jinnah restaurant on the A64

Two children and a woman have died in a crash involving a motorhome and a lorry in North Yorkshire.

A five-year-old boy, nine-year-old girl and the 44-year-old woman were all passengers in the motorhome which crashed on the A64 on Tuesday night.

The collision happened between Barton le Willows and Flaxton, north-east of York, North Yorkshire Police said.

A six-year-old boy who was also in the motorhome was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The motorhome's driver, a 48-year-old man, is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The lorry driver was not injured.

A section of road near the Jinnah restaurant was closed overnight and reopened at 06:45 BST.

Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.