Alternative Harrogate Christmas Market plans announced
- Published
Talks are taking place over a possible alternative Christmas Market in Harrogate after the council refused a licence to the current operators.
The market, normally held on Montpellier Hill in November, attracts about 80,000 visitors to the town.
However, the 2021 event was cancelled last month after councillors raised concerns over health and safety.
Market Place Europe (MPE) said it wanted to host a new nine-day event between 3 and 12 December.
Harrogate Borough Council refused to license the traditional festivities as it said the event management plan "did not fully take into account" the risk of overcrowding, evacuation procedures, counter-terrorism measures and the ongoing risk of Covid.
In a statement last month the council said the success of the market had "outgrown what can be safely delivered" in the Montpellier Hill location.
On Tuesday the authority said that despite further discussion the organisers refused to consider alternative locations and said it had now begun talks with MPE.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Brian Dunsby, who helps to organise the traditional market, said he was "amazed at the rapid publication of such a hostile statement" following what he described as a "positive meeting".
In a statement he said they had looked at alternative locations but none were suitable to accommodate the current size of the market, which features nearly 200 stalls and a funfair.
The authority said Mr Dunsby was welcome to submit revised plans if he so wished.
The location of the proposed alternative event, if approved, has yet to be confirmed.
Council leader Richard Cooper added: "From what I've seen, Market Place Europe have years of experience hosting events so I know they'll bring an abundance of knowledge to Harrogate this Christmas."
