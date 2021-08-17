Organised crime: Gang jailed after police follow drugs trail
An organised crime gang has been "dismantled" after police found a trail of cannabis in the street left by one of their cars.
Officers tracked the car from North Yorkshire to Hertfordshire and £300,000 of cannabis was found in the vehicle.
A further £240,000 of the drug was found at cannabis farms set up in three houses in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
Six men have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to the production of cannabis.
Yoko Banks, 73, the landlady of the properties they used, was also jailed.
Det Con Maria Furness, of Harrogate CID, said: "The sentences passed mark the end of a complex investigation which has dismantled this extremely harmful organised crime group operating across the country."
The court heard that police first went to Alexandra Road, Harrogate on 26 September to investigate a disturbance and they found that a number of vehicles had left "a trail of cannabis debris in the street".
Two of the vehicles were tracked and one intercepted by Hertfordshire Police about 180 miles away was found to be loaded with cannabis.
At the same time, police in Harrogate found an established cannabis farm when they searched a house in Alexandra Road that turned out to be owned by Banks.
A search of further properties owned by Banks revealed two more cannabis farms in Woodlands Road and Somerset Road.
North Yorkshire Police said the houses had been rented out to a third party who then sub-let them to the organised crime gang, with Banks expecting to make thousands of pounds from the arrangement.
The gang, all Albanian nationals, were sentenced on Friday and Monday:
- The gang's leader Visar Sellaj, 33, of Newnham Road, London was jailed for six years and nine months
- Kujtim Brahaj, 50, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was jailed for three years and two months
- Indrit Brahaj, 27, of Whitings Road, Barnet was jailed for four years and four months
- Bledar Elezaj, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years
- Erblin Elezaj, 33, also of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and two months
- Andi Kokaj, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years
All six pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis and Indrit Brahaj, Kokaj, Sellaj, and Erblin Elezaj also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Banks, of Scargill Road, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the production of cannabis and was jailed on Friday for three years and six months.
