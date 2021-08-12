A64 Tadcaster: Delays as crane fire closes road
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on a major road after a mobile crane caught alight.
The fire has caused the closure of the A64 at Tadcaster and has led to long tailbacks on both carriageways.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the scene at 07:24 BST and has five vehicle at the site.
It has said no-one has been injured in the blaze. It has advised nearby residents to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and Highways England warned the closure was causing significant delays.
The agency added at 08:30 BST there was three miles (4.8km) of congestion westbound and four miles (6.4km) of queueing on the eastbound carriageway.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had crews from Tadcaster, Acomb and York tackling the blaze, along with bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge.
A spokesperson said they were using a main jet and foam on the fire.
North Yorkshire Police has also urged people to avoid the area and has said the road to likely to be closed for some time.
Several motorists were travelling to a event featuring fitness expert Joe Wicks at Castle Howard, near Malton.
Mr Wicks tweeted he had delayed the start of the session to allow people a little more time to get there.
An update for anyone joining us at @CastleHowardEst today for #PEWithJoeOnTour ☺️ pic.twitter.com/klGP5odeTt— Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) August 12, 2021
Danny Harkin Jnr tweeted: "PEWithJoeOnTour Looks like we won't make this today as we are stuck on the A64 because of a lorry fire. Me and my boy are gutted. Hopefully it clears soon. Even if it's for the meet and greet."
Another user, Lucy Murphy, asked how many others stuck in the traffic were travelling to the event.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.