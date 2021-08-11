Tadcaster man's eyes burned in suspected acid attack
A man has suffered burns to his eyes and face in a suspected acid attack.
Paramedics gave emergency treatment to the victim, a man in his 50s, at a house on Auster Bank View in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire.
The man's vision was temporarily affected by the substance, but his injuries were not thought to be serious, North Yorkshire Police said.
Although the attack is believed to have been "isolated and targeted", police have stepped up patrols in the area.
The attacker is described as about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and a blue surgical mask.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the suspect or vehicles nearby at the time.
