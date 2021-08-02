Aireville Park stabbing: Man, 18, charged with murder
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a North Yorkshire park.
The victim, in his 40s, who has not yet been officially named, died in hospital after the attack in Aireville Park, Skipton on Wednesday evening.
Brooklyn Bell, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court later, police said.
A man in his 40s arrested as part of the inquiry has been released under investigation for drug offences.
Two other men arrested previously have been released without further action, North Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.