Harrogate Christmas market cancelled for second year
- Published
Harrogate's Christmas Market has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns, the second time the event has been cancelled in as many years.
The four-day market, normally held on The Stray in mid-November, can attract about 80,000 visitors to the town, according to its organisers.
Last year's cancellation due to Covid may have cost the town's economy an estimated £2.7m, according to a study.
The latest cancellation was not an "easy decision", the council said.
In a statement, the council said the health and safety of traders and visitors to the Christmas Market must come first.
It said the event management plan "did not fully take into account" the risk of overcrowding, evacuation procedures, counter-terrorism measures and the ongoing risk of Covid.
"Unfortunately the success of the market has outgrown what can be safely delivered in this location", the statement added.
After careful consideration, Harrogate Christmas Market will not be taking place on the Stray at Montpellier Hill this year.— Harrogate Borough Council (@Harrogatebc) July 29, 2021
More follows in the statement below...⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7kHhDyiklz
Richard Cooper, Harrogate Borough Council leader, said: "The decision is made to protect people's lives on the basis of what the emergency services tell us.
"We simply cannot grant a licence for this location," he said.
Brian Dunsby, who helps to organise the market with about 40 volunteers, said he was "absolutely disappointed to put it mildly".
"We have 170 traders coming, 53 coaches and a lots of contractors already booked."
Mr Dunsby said organisers were going to formally appeal against the decision after having been sent a letter on Thursday confirming the cancellation.
"Support for the market is pouring in. The decision is not good at all. The town centre traders will be very upset," he said.
Harrogate Borough Council said the town's traders "welcome and rely on a Christmas market" and it was "working hard to ensure alternative Christmas festivities take place".
The council added that feedback was taken from the police and fire service and other suggested locations for the event had been refused by organisers.
The financial loss study on the impact of last year's cancellation was based on how much each visitor would spend on food, drink and gifts during the event.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.