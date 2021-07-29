Aireville Park: Three arrests over Skipton death
Three people have been arrested over the death of a man found badly hurt in a North Yorkshire park.
The victim died in hospital after suffering serious injuries at Aireville Park, Skipton, at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.
One man was arrested in the town afterwards, while officers detained two others at addresses in West Yorkshire on Thursday.
All three remain in custody, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Det Insp Steve Menzies appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and asked drivers to check dashcam footage.
"Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but I would like to reassure the local community this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public," he said.
