Two die in Boston van and lorry crash
- Published
Two men have died in a crash between an HGV and a van.
The collision happened on the A17 between Bicker Bar and Wigtoft, near Boston, just after 12:00 BST on Friday.
The two men, aged 46 and 31, who were in the van died at the scene. The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.
Lincolnshire Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of either vehicle before the crash to contact them.
