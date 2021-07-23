Two people die after North Yorkshire water rescues
Two people have died after being pulled from the water in separate incidents in North Yorkshire.
A 55-year-old man died after being rescued from the sea near Filey on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man died in Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales after getting into difficulties in a river on Thursday evening.
Six people have now died in drowning incidents across Yorkshire this week.
The RNLI said its Filey lifeboat crew was called out by the Coastguard just before 14:00 BST on Thursday after reports three swimmers were in difficulty in the sea off Reighton Gap, four miles south of the resort.
"A crew member entered the water to assist a man in difficulties while the other two persons appeared to have made it safely to shore," the RNLI said.
"As the man's condition was so serious, it was decided to transfer the casualty to Coble Landing Filey at top speed by boat to the waiting paramedics who were attending along with both a Coastguard rescue helicopter and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance."
Two teenagers were taken to hospital as a result of this incident.
In Grassington, near Skipton, emergency services were called to the River Wharfe on Thursday evening.
A 19-year-old man died at the scene after being pulled from the water, police said.
Martin Renton, from the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Team, said fire and ambulance crews were on site when he arrived.
"They'd managed to get the chap out of the water. The ambulance crews were working furiously to save his life, but sadly they didn't succeed," he said.
Warnings have been issued after a spate of drownings across Yorkshire during the recent hot weather.
On Sunday, a man died in the lake at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield and rescuers in South Yorkshire recovered a man's body from a lake in Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield.
Also on Sunday, a man in his 50s was pulled from the River Ouse in York after kayakers spotted his body near the Water End Bridge.
Meanwhile, the body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a canal in Knottingley on Tuesday.
