Covid app 'pinging' leaves resort businesses without staff
- Published
Business owners in Scarborough say they are struggling to cope with the number of staff being forced to self-isolate.
"We're losing a lot of staff at the moment, it's not easy to manage," said John Senior, who runs the Golden Grid fish and chip restaurant.
The chair of Scarborough's South Bay Traders Association said seven restaurants in the town had closed.
Most restrictions ended on Monday, but people are advised to self-isolate if "pinged" by the Covid-19 app.
"It can put out whole businesses," said Mr Senior.
"We've been closed here for five days we are just reopening today and hopefully we can keep that momentum going, but this is our busy period we are supposed to be flat out.
"It's come and belted us right where it hurts."
The Hideout Cafe is another business in the resort that has been forced to shut.
"This is our second period since the initial unlocking a few weeks ago where we've had close through staff isolation," owner Mike Padgham said.
"When we lose some staff we can't provide all the shifts to keep open."
The Harbour Bar has had to send home staff who had worked with a colleague who tested postive.
Owner Guilian Alonzi said as a result he was running the ice cream sales with only eight people.
"It is pretty difficult because the sun's come out and we are a little bit short-staffed," he said.
Mr Alonzi said he had "written this summer off" and hoped he could sell "a bit of ice cream" and that everyone could get paid.
Mr Senior said the situation was not helped by the lack of European students coming to the UK to work due to restrictions.
He also said children being sent home from school due to a suspected case, meaning the whole family had to self-isolate, also had an impact.
"We employ a lot of families, we're very family-orientated, ultimately we can lose a whole family."
Fully-vaccinated individuals in England will be exempt from having to quarantine over close contact with people suffering Covid-19 from mid-August.
Mr Padgham said he would like to see that date brought forward.
"As long as people have been double-jabbed and we can test them every day then I think the risk is a lot lower."
People who are "pinged" by the NHS Covid app are advised - but not legally obliged - to self-isolate for 10 days.
However, anyone contacted directly by NHS Test and Trace - either by phone, text or email - must self-isolate.
"Given the risk of having and spreading the virus when people have been in contact with someone with Covid, it is crucial people isolate when they are told to do so, either by NHS Test and Trace or by the NHS Covid app," a government spokeswoman said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.