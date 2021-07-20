Scarborough flood defence plans to be re-examined
- Published
Plans to protect a seaside town from flooding are to be "refreshed" in a bid to save more homes.
Scarborough Council is to look again at its coastal defence scheme after getting a £468,000 grant from the Environment Agency.
A report says over 1,700 homes and 200 businesses in the town are at risk from coastal erosion and flooding over the next century.
The authority is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the report.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the new report is an update of an existing plan drawn up in 2009.
It has used new data and information on coastal erosion gathered over the last decade.
The holiday resort has been hit by flooding in the past, with flash floods affecting parts of the town in 2017.
The report says that a number of the town's existing defences are nearing the end of their serviceable life, with some more than 100 years old.
The strategy will look at ways to ensure Scarborough's safety for the next century, while also planning for effects of climate change.
It adds: "Specifically for Scarborough South Bay, particular attention will be given to the sea flooding risks along Foreshore Road and the physical constraints on potential options imposed by existing infrastructure and businesses."
Councillors will be asked at the meeting to find a contractor to draw up the new strategy, which would then be used to apply for funding to carry out any work.