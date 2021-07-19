Ripon sex offender jailed for arranging to abuse four-year-old girl
- Published
A convicted paedophile who planned to sexually abuse a four-year-old girl has been jailed for 10 years.
John Peter Noble, 36, was arrested in Ripon in April as part of an undercover police operation after making arrangements to meet his victim.
North Yorkshire Police said there was never a real-life victim and no children were ever in any danger.
Noble, of North Street, Ripon, was sentenced at York Crown Court after admitting the charges in May.
He was convicted of nine child sex offences and was put on the sex offenders' register for life.
The court was told he had made arrangements to meet who he believed to be his victim's family on 30 April, but was arrested by undercover police as part of an online sting.
Noble, who was previously convicted of possessing indecent images of children, was also charged with breaching conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.