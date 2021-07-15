Man who posed as SAS hero jailed for theft from war veteran dad
A man who lied about being an SAS hero and a bodyguard for Princess Diana has been jailed after stealing from his elderly war veteran father.
Edward Stewart, 53, from Harrogate, was sentenced at York Crown Court to eight months in prison for stealing £1,666.
Stewart, who admitted theft, used his 94-year-old father's bank cards to withdraw cash for himself.
In 2016, the former hotel worker was exposed after he fraudulently boasted online of a 30-year army career.
As part of his military service lies he claimed he had been made to kill a young Iraqi goat herder in Syria, who had pointed an AK47 at him, and that he had protected Prince George from a threatened terrorist attack shortly after he was born.
He even claimed he had worked as a royal protection officer for Princess Diana, the court was told.
He was exposed as a fraud by a Facebook group called 'The Walter Mitty Hunters Club' which exposes people who boast fake military pretensions.
His family, including his father David Brunton, a World War Two veteran, forgave him after he made public apologies in the press, the court heard.
He later moved in with his father and was trusted to manage his finances and use his bank cards for food shopping and other household expenses.
Prosecutor Matthew Collins told the court that Stewart systematically used his frail father's bank card to make payments and withdraw cash for himself.
Abbi Whelan, defending, said Stewart stole the money to pay for the upkeep of his car.
Father 'broken-hearted'
After being caught Stewart agreed to pay back the money in weekly instalments but these stopped and the full amount has never been recovered, the court heard.
Stewart's sister Francesca Brunton said: "The effects of this on my father's already fragile health have been immense.
"He is relieved that his wife, my late mother, is no longer alive to see what her only son has become.
"He is broken-hearted at a time where peace and tranquility should be in place."
Judge Hickey told Stewart: "You stole £1,666 from your elderly and frail father.
"At 94 years of age, he's one of the few remaining veterans who served in World War Two in the Grenadier Guards.
"Unlike you, he is of impeccable character. You are a complete Walter Mitty character.
"Your family have been devastated, upset and they remain so to this day."
