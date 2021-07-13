Covid: Fulford School moves online as hundreds self-isolate
One of York's largest schools has been forced to move online after hundreds of pupils were told to self-isolate.
More than 500 students and 35 staff at the 1,600-pupil Fulford School are currently at home after being classed as contacts of positive coronavirus cases.
The summer term was due to end on Friday 17 July.
Head teacher Steve Lewis said virtual learning would be delivered until then.
Mr Lewis said the decision to close the school site was made in conjunction with the city's public health team.
He added: "It is always a difficult decision to close a school, especially following the 18 months of disruption our pupils and parents have experienced.
"However, the safety and well-being of all within our school community is our highest priority and the decision to close was made on these grounds."
In the week to 8 July, York had a coronavirus infection rate of 413 per 100,000 people, the same as the preceding seven days.
In the same period, England had an infection rate of 327 per 100,000 people, up 36% on the previous seven days.
The city of York has had 15,256 cases according to local authority analysis.
Neighbouring North Yorkshire County Council confirmed to the BBC that three schools in its area had closed their sites due to coronavirus.
