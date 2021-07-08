BBC News

York Burger King fire: Clifton Moor fast food restaurant alight

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a fast food restaurant in York.

The fire in the roof of the Burger King on Stirling Road, Clifton Moor, was reported at 14:40 BST on Thursday.

There are no reported injuries, but roads in the area have been closed and people have been asked to stay away from the scene.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "The fire is in the roof of the building and crews are using main jets to tackle the fire."

The restaurant is next to a large Tesco store at the Clifton Moor retail park.

Sam Dixon-French, who is holidaying in the area, said there was a large emergency service presence at the scene.

He said "billowing black smoke" could be seen pouring from the building's roof.

"The road is closed and people are being urged to stay away," he added.

North Yorkshire Police said it was at the scene to assist the fire service and had "put restrictions in place to keep everyone safe".

