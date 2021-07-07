Captain Sir Tom memorial walkway opened in Harrogate
A memorial walkway in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been officially opened by his family.
The walkway at Harrogate's Army Foundation College, where Sir Tom held the honorary rank of colonel, was opened by his daughter.
Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father had taken great pride in receiving the honour from the college.
The ceremony took place days after Sir Tom's ashes were interred in his hometown of Keighley.
The World War Two veteran raised more than £32m for the NHS by walking round his garden during lockdown and was knighted by the Queen for his efforts.
He died in hospital in February at the age 100.
Mrs Ingram-Moore, who was accompanied by her husband and two children, said it was "incredible" to return to the college, which her father had visited twice in 2020.
Mrs Ingram-Moore said: "There's no question in our minds that two of the proudest moments for my father in the last year of his life were being knighted by the Queen and becoming the honorary colonel of the Harrogate Army Foundation College."
She added her father had been very proud of his time in the Army and she and her family would continue the connection for as "long as the Army want us to".
The college trains teenagers to join the Army and commanding officer Lt Col Simon Farebrother said junior soldiers had loved talking to Sir Tom, who was just as much at ease with the teenagers, their parents or their grandparents.
