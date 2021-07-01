Harrogate health boss faces football fan's racist abuse
A health trust boss who had racist abuse hurled at him after England's Euro 2020 victory over Germany has been left feeling "unwanted and isolated".
Steve Russell, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive, said it happened as he was walking home from work after Tuesday's match.
A woman slurred at him she was "proud to be white and British because we're better than people like you", he said.
This kind of thing "happens to many people too often", Mr Russell added.
He said there were a lot of people out celebrating in Harrogate as the woman made the comment to him.
"I was quite taken aback by how I felt. I felt really surprised and suddenly felt very lonely.
"I think when I got in I was a bit more shaken than I thought. It was particularly unpleasant.
"It makes you feel a bit unwanted, actually, and quite isolated."
Mr Russell said he posted details of what had happened to him on his Twitter feed because he wanted to draw attention to the issue.
"There is a broader point. This isn't entirely unusual, in fact it's not unusual.
"It happens to many people too often and it happens in the organisation I am responsible for."
Mr Russell has previously spoken about racist abuse he and other staff at the health trust he runs have experienced.
He added that what happened after the England v Germany match reminded him of one of the first such incidents he had faced when his parents had taken him to London.
"There'd been a football match and a supporter asked my dad where he'd got me from."
However, Mr Russell added that he believed the majority of football fans would behave well.
"They will celebrate or commiserate in an entirely appropriate manner, but there may well be some that don't. For that reason, I will keep myself to myself."
