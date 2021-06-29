Scarborough's Graham School closes amid rise in resort Covid cases
- Published
A secondary school in Scarborough has closed for 10 days amid a coronavirus outbreak as infection rates in the resort continue to rise.
Graham School, which has about 1,000 pupils, will undergo a deep clean before reopening next Tuesday.
North Yorkshire's Director of Public Health, Louise Wallace, said it had been a "difficult" decision.
The move comes as a community group said children sent home from school due to outbreaks were not isolating.
Ms Wallace said Graham School was made aware last week of a number of positive coronavirus cases as a result of routine lateral flow testing, which were later confirmed with PCR tests.
"Since then, more positive cases have been reported to the school," she added.
"In order to prioritise the quality of education as well as the health and wellbeing of staff and students, Hope Learning Trust has made the difficult decision to close the school temporarily, in conjunction with North Yorkshire County Council and Public Health England."
The school closed on Friday and will remain closed until Tuesday 6 July, with classes moving to remote learning, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The borough's seven day infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 121, up from 94 yesterday and by almost 100 on this time last week.
Mixing 'unacceptable'
Scarborough's Gallows Close Centre, a community group for young people, said last week it was also closing for 10 days due to children who should be isolating mixing with those using its services.
A statement on the group's Facebook page said: "As some of you may know some of our local schools are sending pupils home to isolate for 10 days, unfortunately this is not happening out of school and the children are playing in the park or mixing with other children putting others at risk, including staff.
"As a small team and community centre under no circumstances is this acceptable nor will we allow staff to be put at risk through the negligence of others.
"The decision has been made to cancel classes for 10 days until hopefully things die down again."
Scarborough Sixth Form College has also moved to online learning for its students until 6 July due to a "significant number" of students having to isolate.
