Cononley level crossing shut for months over 'too quiet' train horn
A level crossing has been shut for more than six months because the horn used on the new Azuma trains is "too quiet".
Network Rail said the crossing, in Cononley, near Skipton, had been shut since December due to issues with "horn audibility".
Villagers said it meant they could not walk on a well-used footpath, despite the trains only running twice a day.
Train manufacturer Hitachi said the noise of the horns on the route is "as close to the maximum limit allowed".
Andy Brown, councillor for Aire Valley with Lothersdale Ward, said: "Somebody ordered a brand new train, a multi-million pound train, and it's been ordered with the horn too quiet.
"Their solution to this was not to say let's get a louder horn or sort out something about the speed of the train. No, their solution was to say we will close the footpath."
Network Rail was granted a six-month temporary closure order for the crossing in December 2020, which has now been extended for another six months.
It said work to improve visibility for people using the crossing was scheduled for August, but people in Cononley have said they are angry at the delay.
On Saturday, about 100 people gathered near the crossing to protest against the continued closure.
Emma Slater, 47, who would normally use the footpath to walk to and from the railway station, said: "Because it was for safety reasons, initially we were all quite happy. But when it got to the end of the six months and they renewed it, we needed to do something about it.
"The trains in question only pass the crossing twice a day. We don't want to see anyone hurt, but the alternative route is along a main road that can be quite busy at times."
Mr Brown said: "We've been promised they will solve the problem by cutting back vegetation so people can see further up the line, but vegetation has the habit of growing back.
"And how long are these trains going to be in service? Twenty years would be a short lifespan for a train that costs that much money.
"We want a permanent, proper fix like crossing lights or something of that nature."
Network Rail has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure, adding it was "working to restore access across the railway at Cononley as soon as possible".
A spokesperson for Hitachi said: "All airhorns used on Class 800 trains comply with the standards that govern sound output levels, as set by the Rail Safety Standards Board.
"The noise made by the horns on this route is as close to the maximum limit allowed within the current standards.
"The horns were fitted as part of the original design of the fleet and have been used in operation since the successful introduction of the Azuma fleet in May 2019."
