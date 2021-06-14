John Paul Zegstroo jailed for 21 years for abusing toddler
- Published
A "depraved" paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a toddler has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.
John Paul Zegstroo, 28, subjected the girl to "unimaginable trauma" between December 2018 and March 2020, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force said his victim was just two-years-old when the offending began.
Zegstroo, from Scarborough, was jailed at York Crown Court after being found guilty of offences including rape and sexual assault.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Laura Carroll said: "The poor young victim and her family have endured unimaginable trauma caused by this depraved man.
"I truly hope the brave little girl and her family can now start to rebuild their lives with as much support and care around them as possible.
"As for John Paul Zegstroo, he has shown absolutely no remorse or acceptance of his crimes.
"He put the victim and her family through the ordeal of a trial when he knew there was overwhelming evidence against him.
"He also tried to disrupt and delay the court proceedings on several occasions by claiming to be ill. This created significant additional distress."
In a statement, the victim's mother thanked police for "bringing us justice and for believing in the victim".
Zegstroo, of Overdale Gardens, Scarborough, was convicted by a jury of eight offences including two counts of rape, sexual assault and taking indecent images.
He has been put on the sex offenders register for life.
