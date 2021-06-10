'Monstrous' abuser Robert Mason jailed for sexually abusing girls
A "monstrous" man who subjected two young girls to a campaign of sexual abuse in the 1970s and 1980s has been jailed for nine years.
Robert Mason, 80, used his "threatening and violent nature" to instil fear in his victims, one of whom was just six when the abuse began, police said.
Detectives praised both for their bravery in coming forward to report the offences last year.
Mason, of Swale View, Thirsk, was found guilty of six offences.
Jurors at York Crown Court convicted him of five counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency.
He was found not guilty of four further counts of indecent assault and seven charges of rape of a female under 16.
'Deplorable behaviour'
Det Con Karen Barugh, from North Yorkshire Police, said the case had "been incredibly traumatic for all involved".
"He was monstrous towards them and his actions have had a huge impact on their lives to this day," she said.
"I would like to once again praise the immense bravery of these women for reporting the abuse Mason inflicted on them and ensuring he has been held accountable for his deplorable behaviour."
Mason was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
