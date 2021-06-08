Indiana Jones: Grosmont village hosts Hollywood stars
- Published
Hollywood stars have descended on a sleepy North Yorkshire village for filming of the new Indiana Jones movie.
A-lister Harrison Ford has dusted down his fedora to reprise the role of Indy and is thought to have been on set for the scenes shot in Grosmont.
Filming has been taking place on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, with props such as tanks and Nazi uniforms.
Excitement has been building in Grosmont, with one woman tweeting she had bumped into Ford's stunt double.
Vicki Laven tweeted: "Look who walked right past us in Grosmont today…Our son asked him if he was Indiana Jones and he tipped his hat and said no, he was just the stunt double."
Resident Delphine Gale said what was believed to be Ford's Winnebago had driven through the village to where the film's base camp had been set up.
"It created a lot of attention when it came through because it was absolutely massive," she said.
Mrs Gale, who chairs the Grosmont Co-operative Society, which runs the local shop, said the arrival of cast and crew had created a "fantastic vibe" in the village.
"After the year we've had, to have the excitement of Hollywood coming to the village has really cheered us all up."
It is the second time in 2021 that North Yorkshire has drawn in Hollywood royalty, after Tom Cruise filmed on the North Yorkshire Moors railway near Pickering and in Levisham for the latest Mission: Impossible movie.
Ford, 78, will star alongside Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the latest Indiana Jones instalment, which comes 40 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first film in the series.
While the plot of the latest movie has yet to be revealed, reports from Grosmont suggest one sequence features a daring escape from a Nazi prison camp.
The new release has seen several screenwriters come and go, and was further slowed down by the outbreak of the global Covid pandemic.
The film is due for release in July 2022.
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway said they were unable to provide any information.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.