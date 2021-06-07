BBC News

Firefighters tackle Selby recycling centre blaze

Published
image copyrightNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionAbout 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling centre in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called to Lowmoor Road, Selby at about 03:00 BST on Monday, the fire service said.

Six fire engines, an aerial ladder and a high volume pump have been sent from stations across North Yorkshire, with a digger being used to move rubbish.

The incident was later scaled down with about 15 firefighters remaining at the scene.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Crews from Selby, York, Acomb, Huntington, Harrogate, Tadcaster, Northallerton and Snaith have been at the blaze, the fire service added.

image copyrightNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe incident has been scaled down with about 15 firefighters remaining at the scene

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.