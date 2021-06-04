Scarborough post office robbery attempt foiled by staff
A would-be post office robber was left empty-handed after he received a "blunt and robust" response from staff.
Kieran Hodson, 24, tried to hold up the Filey Road post office in Scarborough in March while wearing a mask and brandishing a hammer.
Police said he smashed a security screen and demanded staff fill a bag with cash but left after "a brave employee told him where to go".
Hodson, from Scarborough, admitted the offence and was jailed for two years.
Det Con Nick Burton said: "For reasons best known only to him, Hodson thought holding up a post office was a good idea.
"Obviously it wasn't, especially due to the fact he had to leave empty-handed after a brave employee told him where to go.
"While we never advise victims of crime to do anything that would put them in even more danger, it's clear that this blunt and robust response prevented cash being stolen during the incident."
North Yorkshire Police said Hodson was arrested and charged in connection with the offence following a public appeal for information.
