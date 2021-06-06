Luke Mortimer: Aim to give Skipton boy who lost limbs 'best life'
Fundraising events have restarted to give a schoolboy who lost his hands and legs to meningitis the "best life possible" as he grows up.
Luke Mortimer, eight, was struck by a rare strain of the disease in 2019.
Doctors had to amputate his arms below the elbow and both legs below the knee with Luke undergoing 23 operations.
The family, from Skipton, said they faced ongoing costs as Luke would need at least two sets of prosthetic arms and legs per year up to being 21.
Before the Covid-19 outbreak several events had been held, which helped raise about £200,000 for the family so they could move into a specially adapted bungalow.
The pandemic meant other planned events were put on hold but now restrictions have eased, fundraising can restart.
Luke's Dad, Adam Mortimer, said Luke, who returned to school in September, was "doing really well" and had received prosthetic arms which were helping him to be more involved at home and in class.
Mr Mortimer said although Luke would receive prosthetics through the NHS, the family was unsure about how suitable they would be.
He said robotic prosthetic arms and legs varied in price from £5,000 up to £100,000.
"We do not know what we will be offered or how much the NHS may grant us if we decide to look for a better one.
"If you said that we spent £10,000 on each limb, that would be £40,000 per year all the way up to him being 21."
He added: "As parents you move heaven and earth for your kids and all we want is for Luke to have as best a life as possible."
A team of cyclists will kick off the first fundraiser on 12 June, with a 127 mile ride (204km), along the Leeds and Liverpool canal.
Mr Mortimer, who is taking part, said it was hoped Luke would join them on the last 25 mile (40km) leg and would be towed along in a bike trailer.
