Mystery Plays 'resurrected' in York after coronavirus pandemic
Performances of the Mystery Plays will go ahead in York in July, having previously been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They were first performed in the city in the 14th Century and traditionally involve just one professional actor, among a cast of amateurs.
The outdoor plays will be staged on two wagons in Dean's Park on 3 and 4 July.
Organisers York Festival Trust said audience capacity would be limited to 50 in order to keep people safe.
The plays are described as telling the story of the world from the beginning of all things to the end of all things, and are usually performed by a huge cast involving the local community.
Director Roger Lee said there would be three performances of this year's play, A Resurrection for York, on each day.
"We were just looking at a way to bring a little bit of hope, something for people to look forward to and to give the people of York who love the Mystery Plays and love performing - love perhaps expressing their faith - an opportunity to bring the plays back to the streets in a live performance," he said.
He said the theme for this year's plays would mark "a rebirth of the arts and the city".
Previous Mystery Plays have been held at various venues including York Minster and ran for up to a month.
In 2012, the plays were given a new lease of life with Ferdinand Kingsley, son of Sir Ben, playing both God and Jesus, opposite Graeme Hawley, better known as serial killer John Stape in Coronation Street.
