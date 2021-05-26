Sheriff Hutton: Driver seriously injured in crash with ambulance
- Published
A driver has suffered "very serious injuries" in a crash involving his car and an ambulance responding to a call.
The crash happened on Moor Lane in Sheriff Hutton, near York, at about 18:00 BST on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.
It involved a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance, which was on its way to another incident, the force said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital for treatment, it added.
Crash investigators have urged anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed either of the vehicles just before the crash, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.