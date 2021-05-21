River Ure: Canoeist dies in North Yorkshire incident
- Published
A man has died after getting into difficulties while canoeing on a swollen river in North Yorkshire.
Police were alerted to two canoeists in trouble on the River Ure, close to West Tanfield, near Ripon, at 11:15 BST.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police responded along with members of other emergency services.
One of the men managed to get out of the water, but the other man's body was later located by a police aircraft in the river near Nunwick.
Police said the man had been identified and his family had been informed.
The surviving man is being treated in hospital, the force added.
River levels in North Yorkshire have risen following heavy rainfall and a flood alert is in place for the River Ure, downstream of Ripon.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.