Peregrine falcon found 'riddled with shot' at Selby Abbey
- Published
A female peregrine falcon has been found 'riddled with shot' in the grounds of a North Yorkshire church.
The eight-year-old raptor was found at Selby Abbey on 7 May with injuries which meant she was unable to fly, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said the bird was rescued and X-rayed by a local falconry specialist vet, who found a number of shotgun pellets throughout its body.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.
The injured bird was taken to wildlife rehabilitator Jean Thorpe in order to help it recover.
There are thought to be 1,500 pairs of peregrine falcons in the UK and they are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
Jack Ashton-Booth from the RSPB wildlife charity, said: "We are appalled at this deliberate and illegal attack on a protected peregrine falcon.
"The bird was riddled with shot, including one piece lodged in its head. Incredibly, it is still alive but it's touch and go."
PC Sarah Ward said: "Peregrine falcons are a protected species and it is shocking that anyone would target one in this cruel and callous way.
"Our county should be a haven for birds of prey and this type of cruelty will not be tolerated."
RSPB figures released in 2018 showed North Yorkshire had the worst record in the UK for attacks on birds of prey.
