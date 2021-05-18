Jessica Brennan: 'Vile' paedophile jailed for 22 years
- Published
A "vile and dangerous" paedophile who abused four children has been jailed for 22 years.
Jessica Brennan, known as Allan Brennan at the time of the offences, preyed upon the school-aged children between 1998 and 2016.
Brennan, 54, of Bowland Close, Harrogate, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Monday.
North Yorkshire Police praised the bravery of victims, some of whom had come forward after 20 years.
Brennan was convicted of attempted rape of a child under 13, assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, five counts of sexual activity with a child, assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, and five counts of indecent assault.
When questioned she denied all knowledge, police said.
As well as the custodial sentence, Brennan was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
The judge also imposed a four-year extended licence upon eventual release.
Det Con Rebecca Prentice said the lives of the victims and their families were "shattered" by the "vile and dangerous paedophile" and she hoped they could now start to rebuild them.
"[The victims'] courage has ensured that Brennan has been put behind bars where she belongs for a very long time," Ms Prentice said.
