Whitby zip wire rejected after complaints as 'crass'
Plans to install two zip wires in Whitby have been dropped after complaints about the "awful" scheme.
The 1,115ft (340m) long lines would have run from the Pavilion on the West Cliff to the West Pier lighthouse.
Objectors included the town council and local tourist board, which described the proposal as "a crass idea".
Scarborough Council confirmed that it had told the company behind the idea that it did not want to proceed any further.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council's director Nick Edwards said: "Taking into consideration the sensitive nature of the proposed location between the West Cliff and West Pier, together with the views of key stakeholder organisations in the town, we have decided not to pursue the proposal further."
The Barnsley-based company behind the plan, Big Bang Promotions, said the zip lines would be a "pop up" attraction for the summer between 23 June and 5 September, and would boost the local visitor economy, "create local jobs and provide educational workshops".
Whitby Town Council had voted unanimously to object to the attraction. Councillor Garath Jackson said the fixture "would have a detrimental effect on buildings and the landscape".
John Freeman, chairman of the Whitby and District Tourism Association, called the proposal an "awful idea".
"I find it amazing that anyone could even think of such a crass idea," he said.
"It is totally out of keeping with the image Whitby wishes to project. We are not Blackpool or Scarborough and certainly do not want to go down that road."
Big Bang Promotions has been approached for comment.
