Covid: Selby schools to continue mask-wearing
Children at secondary schools in Selby, North Yorkshire are being advised to continue wearing masks from next week because of a rise in coronavirus cases.
Face coverings will no longer be required in classrooms in England from Monday, according to the government.
However, in Selby a local outbreak has seen infection rates rise to the fifth highest level in the country.
Local director of public health Louise Wallace said students and staff should continue mask-wearing until half term.
Selby currently has 69.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 9 May, with the England average being 23.3 per 100,000 people, according to the latest BBC data.
Ms Wallace said the Covid infection rate in the town is "slowly" going down, but it is still the highest in North Yorkshire.
She added: "Our public health advice for secondary schools in Selby is to continue the use of face coverings for staff and students in classrooms and/or communal areas until May half term."
Selby High School principal Nick Hinchliffe said the government's change in guidance will not apply at his school, which has seen eight recent cases of coronavirus among students and staff.
Ms Wallace said asymptomatic testing was under way and she was "optimistic" about the future, especially with the roll out of vaccines.
Schools in Derbyshire could also see the continuation of face coverings because of an outbreak in Erewash, which now has the second highest case rate in the country with 181 cases per 100,000 people.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council added: "We will weigh up the health protection benefits of asking students to wear face coverings against the broader educational impacts."
