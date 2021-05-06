Harrogate hotel deaths: Couple died in 'murder-suicide'
- Published
The deaths of a couple in a hotel room is being treated as a murder-suicide, police have said.
Chenise Gregory and her partner Michael McGibbon, who were both 29 and from the London area, were found with knife wounds at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel on Tuesday.
North Yorkshire Police said detectives were treating the death of Ms Gregory as murder.
The force added it was not believed anyone else was involved.
Temporary Det Ch Insp Jonathan Sygrove said: "An investigation into the circumstances around the deaths is ongoing, but the evidence we have gathered at this stage suggests it is a suspected murder-suicide.
"A post-mortem has taken place that has confirmed the couple died from stab wounds. We are treating Ms Gregory's death as murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"This is a very sad case and our thoughts are with their families and friends at this difficult time."
He added: "We have specialist officers from North Yorkshire Police, with specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police supporting the family, and we will work with them as we investigate the circumstances leading to these tragic deaths."
If you've been affected by issues raised in this story, sources of support are available via the BBC Action Line here.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.