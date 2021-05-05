Boy, 16, and man killed in stolen car crash near Tadcaster
A man and a teenager have died after a stolen car crashed off the road.
The 22-year-old driver and a 16-year-old boy, who was in the rear seat, died when the Vauxhall Insignia they were in veered off the A64 near Tadcaster.
A woman in her 20s, who was in the front seat, was seriously injured in the crash which happened at about 23:50 BST on Monday.
North Yorkshire Police said the car was later reported stolen. All three occupants were from West Yorkshire.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
