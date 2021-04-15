Yorkshire rapist who attacked 'sleeping women' has sentence doubled
- Published
A man who raped two "defenceless" women in separate attacks while they slept has had his jail sentence extended.
Dariush Behdarvandi-Aidi, 34, was jailed for six years and 10 months in November at Leeds Crown Court for the attacks, which took place in 2017.
He sexually assaulted then raped a "comatose" woman in April 2017, before raping a second woman eight months later, who woke during the attack.
His sentence was increased to 14 years at the Court of Appeal on Thursday.
The case of Behdarvandi-Aidi, of Frances Street, York, was referred to the court under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
Joel Smith, for the Solicitor General, argued the sentencing judge in the original trial failed to properly consider the victims were particularly vulnerable at the time, which would have allowed for a higher sentence.
"The victim is required to come to terms with offending that took place in circumstances where they were unable to remember or unable to resist," he said.
'Unconscious and unaware'
In his ruling, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Judge Paul Sloan QC, said the repeated incidents, and the fact both women were asleep or unconscious, required an increased sentence.
"The first [attack] was preceded and significantly aggravated by a sexual assault. He was told to stop but nonetheless went on to rape his victim.
"[She] was so severely affected by drink and drugs that she was unconscious and unaware of the sexual offences committed against her.
"She could hardly have been more vulnerable," he told the court.
"[The second victim] was intoxicated with drink and drugs. She too was unaware of what was happening. She was defenceless," the judge added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.