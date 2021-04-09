Prince Philip: Minster bells rung as Yorkshire pays tribute
- Published
York Minster's bells were rung 99 times in honour of each year of the Duke of Edinburgh's life as tributes flooded in from across Yorkshire after his death.
The tolling of the minster bells started at 15:00 BST, following the announcement of Prince Philip's death at about midday.
The Archbishop of York paid tribute to "a remarkable man".
The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said the duke had "lived a life of service to his country".
He said: "Do join me in praying for members of the Royal family as they mourn and may God bring them comfort."
The former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, also shared his memories of the Duke of Edinburgh.
He said: "He loved humour and he loved teasing people and he loved speaking his mind, so I think I got really very fond of him."
The Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Johanna Ropner, paid tribute to Prince Philip, describing him as "a hugely charismatic man who was much loved and respected by so many".
She said the duke and the Queen were both at the 150th birthday celebrations of The Great Yorkshire Show in 2008 and in May 2010 they formally re-opened the Scarborough Open Air Theatre "to rapturous applause".
Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis said the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme had inspired young people "to push themselves and their limits".
Mr Jarvis, who is also the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, said it led him to take part in an expedition to the Himalayas at the age of 18, an experience he "would never forget".
The Mayor of Calderdale, Dot Foster, said: "We are saddened by the news today of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."
She said the union flag would fly at half-mast at Halifax Town Hall until the day of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
The flag at Harewood House in West Yorkshire would also fly at half-mast, it was confirmed, as Lord Harewood said everyone there was "greatly saddened" to hear of his death.
Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Eileen Taylor, said she was "very sad" to hear of the duke's death.
"On behalf of the city, I have written to Her Majesty the Queen to offer our thoughts and condolences at this sad time," she said.
Qari Asim, a senior imam at the Makkah Mosque in Leeds and chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, also said he was "saddened" to hear the news.
He said: "I had the pleasure of meeting Prince Philip many a time - a man of exceptional service and commitment, who helped sustain the monarchy.
"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal family, the nation and the Commonwealth."
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) closed four of its gardens following the announcement of Prince Philip's death as a mark of respect, including RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate.
The gardens would also remain closed on the day of the funeral, the society said.
