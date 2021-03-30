Sonny Ferry inquest: Mum 'unconvinced' York river drowning accidental
A mother whose son drowned after a night out is "unconvinced" his death was an accident despite the findings of an inquest.
Sonny Ferry, 19, died in the River Foss, in York, on 13 April 2019.
The inquest was told of an attempt to use Mr Ferry's bank card on the night he drowned, and a witness accounts of calls for help and splashing sounds from the river.
Mum Kate Ferry said it was possible the death was "more than just an accident".
York Coroner's Court heard Mr Ferry left had a nightclub in the city before the witness heard a voice shouting "help mate" or "help me" and the sound of splashing at about 04:30 BST.
Assistant Coroner Jonathan Leach concluded that Mr Ferry's death was an accident.
Speaking after the inquest, Mrs Ferry, 49, from Ketton, Rutland, said she was not surprised at the conclusion, but added: "I am unconvinced that Sonny's death wasn't more than just an accident.
"The last thing I would want is for my son's death to be through anything other than an accident, but I don't think the evidence could be described as being non-suspicious."
The mother-of-four, who attended the inquest with her husband and two daughters, praised the emergency services who attended the river on the night of her son's death but said she thought that police should have carried out door-to-door inquiries as part of an investigation into the incident.
"I think they were too soon to just think 'he's been out drinking and he's fallen in the river, that's what happens in York'," she said.
The BBC has approached North Yorkshire Police for a comment.
