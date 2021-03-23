BBC News

Surgeon offers breast reduction for cancer charity donation

image copyrightKelly Michaud
image captionKelly Michaud said her large breasts have caused her chronic back pain and mental distress for years

A woman with size H breasts has been offered a reduction operation by a Harley Street surgeon if she donates her crowdfunding money to charity.

Kelly Michaud, started to raise money in February after finding she was not eligible for an NHS procedure.

Mrs Michaud will pay for follow-up appointments and hospital fees of around £2,500 from the money she raised and the rest will go to charity.

The 26-year-old, from Harrogate, said it will be "life-changing".

Mother-of-two Mrs Michaud said she is "so excited" and "so grateful" for the offer from Dr Dan Marsh.

Dr Marsh has a private Harley Street clinic and also does breast reconstructions for NHS patients who have had cancer.

image copyrightKelly Michaud
image captionMrs Michaud, who is 5ft 2in (1.57m) and size 8, is unable to find a comfortable bra

Mrs Michaud has previously said her chest size causes her mental anguish and the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) has said the physical and psychological distress of very large breasts is "well-documented".

Some NHS Trusts allow breast reduction surgery based on clinical need, and after finding she was not eligible Mrs Michaud set up a crowdfund appeal raising £10,000.

The free private operation will be carried out in September, with around 500g removed from each breast.

Mrs Michaud will donate the remaining funds to a breast cancer charity .

"I was going to give it to women also needing breast reductions," she said.

"Dr Marsh would like it to go to breast cancer charities, which is helping people too.

"It's a big operation and there'll be a lot of scarring but I just don't care!"

