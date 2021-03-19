Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to return with Covid-safe measures
- Published
An annual balloon festival cancelled last year due to the pandemic is to return to the skies this summer, organisers have confirmed.
The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at York Racecourse will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The four-day festival is expected to attract up to 50,000 visitors.
It will be a ticketed event and will be fenced-off for the first time since it was first held in 2017 in case Covid-19 checks are required.
According to the government's roadmap remaining coronavirus restrictions on social distancing are expected to be lifted on 21 June.
The event had originally been planned for May after the 2020 event was cancelled, but could not go ahead due to government restrictions.
It was rescheduled for September, but a clash with a race meeting has resulted in it being brought forward to August.
"We've had to move earlier because the police were worried about two large events happening at the same time," organiser John Lowery said.
"That's in case we have to do temperature checks, if the government force us to check if people have been vaccinated, if we have to do sanitising.
"So we're prepared for whatever the government throws at us."
An admission price of £3, of which £1 will go to local charities, will be charged.
In addition to the spectacle of hot air balloons taking to the skies, there will be a live stage with music performances and a firework, laser and drone display.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.