Three arrested after police officer hit by car in Harrogate
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a car and suffered a serious leg injury.
The officer approached the "suspicious vehicle" on Bewerley Road, Harrogate, on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by the Vauxhall Insignia.
He was taken to hospital and the car made off but was found a short time later, North Yorkshire Police said.
The three people arrested, aged 24, 30 and 35, all from Leeds, remain in police custody.
