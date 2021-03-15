Ex-boss of Bridgerton estate in court on child sex charges
A man who ran a stately home featured in Brideshead Revisited and the Netflix hit Bridgerton has appeared in court charged with child sex offences.
Simon Howard faces charges of indecent assault and incitement to commit an act of gross indecency involving a girl under 14 in the 1980s.
The 65-year-old is said to have committed the offences at Castle Howard - his family's stately home.
York Crown Court heard a provisional trial date has been set for 18 October.
Mr Howard, who ran the estate for more than 30 years, appeared alongside his solicitor on a video link during the brief hearing, did not enter a plea and spoke only to confirm his name.
At a previous hearing at York Magistrates' Court, Mr Howard, who now lives near Malton, North Yorkshire, indicated that he would enter not guilty pleas to both counts.
A family statement released in January said his relatives were "shocked" by the allegations and "fully supportive of SH's confidence that he is innocent of all charges".
In a statement, the Castle Howard estate said: "Simon Howard is no longer involved with Castle Howard, having stepped down as a director and shareholder five years ago."
A further hearing is expected to be held at York Crown Court on 8 October.
