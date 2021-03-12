Geoff Webber: Tributes after death of North Yorkshire Liberal Democrat leader
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "passionate and principled" county councillor following his death.
Geoff Webber, who died on Thursday, led the Liberal Democrat group on North Yorkshire County Council.
Council chief executive Richard Flinton said Mr Webber was "a champion for his community and on issues across the county".
He was also a former leader of Harrogate Borough Council and had served as the town's mayor.
First elected to the county council in 1993, Mr Webber continued to serve on Harrogate Borough Council until 2011.
Carl Les, Conservative leader of the county council, said Mr Webber would be a "very sad loss" to the community.
Mr Les told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I am very saddened to hear of Geoff's death and my thoughts are with his wife and family at this time.
"Geoff and I served on the county council for a similar length of time and I enjoyed many discussions and debates with him, and when he spoke I listened.
"He was a very principled man and was passionate about the community that elected him. He is a very sad loss to his community and the county council."
Mr Webber, who represented the Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge division, served on a number of county council committees and fellow Liberal Democrat councillor Philip Broadbank described him as a "sincere, devoted family man" who would be missed by many.
"He was always working to be constructive when faced with challenging issues and was a strong believer in the important role local government had in people's daily lives," he added.
